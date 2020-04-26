Amitabh Bachchan reveals a shocking news, a BAT enters his room amidst coronavirus scare | Bollywood Life

Amitabh Bachchan has been quite active on social media during this lockdown period. He has been posting on the current situation and has been giving his opinions on the spread of this deadly virus. He has been posting motivational posts to keep his fans positive during this pandemic. However, some of his posts have also been inappropriate and fans have been disappointed by it as well. The megastar recently shared a shocking news on social media. He has experienced the coronavirus scare from close and has been terrified by it. He revealed that a bat had entered his home in his room in Mumbai. For the unversed, the spread of coronavirus has been reportedly started from these bats. Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share the breaking news and wrote, “BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT , yes एक चमगादड़ just entered my room .. 3rd floor Jalsa .. where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area, let alone a house , … in my house … in my room !!! और हमारा ही घर मिला उसे। ! Corona तो पीछा छोड़ ही नहीं रहा ! उड़ उड़ के आ रहा है , कमबख़्त !!??” Also Read – 8 legendary Amitabh Bachchan movies that will rescue you from your lockdown blues

He also wrote about it in his blog. He shared, “There be no other news than this : A bat .. yes a BAT , just flew into my room, Jalsa 3rd floor, my private room. Never ever seen one in the entire Juhu area, let alone a house. Now today my house, my personal room, apparently came out from my bedroom, panic among the girls, finally got rid of it by opening one of the doors leading out to the balcony. I was wanting to get to my study to pick up the badminton racquet, that I had decorated my interior with – a gift from special person – but the girls were screaming and pulled me out of the room. The racquet, the badminton racquet, is the ideal weapon for this flying object .. in school we would strike with it when it came out in our dorm at night .. you had to time it right, and apprehend its erratic flight path, to get it to crash into the netting and get stuck .. then you let it out. BUT .. a bat in these times .. after all the corona stories .. begins to get a little eerie .. beyond that do not have much to say .. but if I do .. shall return .. with or without BATMAN .. !!”

Many of his fans and other Bollywood celebrities commented on his post and asked the megastar to take care and stay safe.

