Amitabh Bachchan says rail wagons can be Covid-19 isolation wards, Sonu Sood wants lockdown violators to serve the ill

Amitabh Bachchan has come up with a unique suggestion for citizens amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.The actor took to Twitter and shared the idea that empty rail coaches could be used as isolation wards, now that trains are not running across the country. He revealed that the idea has been shared by someone on his Instagram page.

T 3481 – A most useful idea given on my Insta as a comment :

🙏🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/iV0Ikcs4oV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

Big B shared a forwarded post on Twitter that reads: “One idea to be sent to all the government authorities. All train services are at standstill. The train wagons are idle. Each has 20 rooms which can be used. 3000 trains easily, all over India. Means 60,000 beds. Can be used in isolation in some cases. But in any case better than no hospitals.”

Fans immediately welcomed the idea and lauded the megastar for his unique suggestion. However, they also wished that the situation does not become serious enough for the plan to be implemented.One fan shared a graphical layout of the above plan.

Another fan commented: “Nice idea, but just pray we would not use this idea, hope so #COVID2019 would stop here. Just pray that this #Navratri Maata Rani give the solution of this problem.”Another fan wrote: “Yes great idea thought if any emergency needed. Let’s hope this situation will never need… People of India will follow the rules and will stay in home #coronavirus #IndiaFightsCoronavirus.” Another fan suggested: “Grt idea even idle restaurant and hotels can be used.”

I feel everyone who dares to break the lockdown should be made to serve the #coronavirus patients. When they have guts to break the lockdown rules then these brave hearts should be made to serve our hospitals too. Atleast our Doctors and nurses will get some help. #StayAtHome — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 25, 2020

Actor Sonu Sood also had an idea about fight against coronavirus. He suggest a way to deter lockdown violations. “I feel everyone who dares to break the lockdown should be made to serve the #coronavirus patients. When they have guts to break the lockdown rules then these brave hearts should be made to serve our hospitals too. Atleast our Doctors and nurses will get some help. #StayAtHome,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, 90 more coronavirus positive cases were reported in India, pushing the total number of cases to 606, while the number of deaths was 10, according to the Union Health Ministry.

