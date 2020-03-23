Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic ‘opinion’ about janta curfew’s timing, deletes it later: ‘Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/destroy virus potency’

Hours after we saw him clap, along with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter Shweta, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has written a poem regarding the “power of shankh” and the timing of call for saluting medical, sanitation and other workers fighting coronavirus outbreak.

Amitabh also shared a picture where he is seen making a weird face and has question marks posted on his face. He tweeted with his own picture, “T 3479 – AN OPINION GIVEN : 5 pm ; 22nd Mar, “amavasya” , darkest day of month; virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power ! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency Moon passing to new ‘nakshatra’ Revati. Cumulative vibration betters blood circulation.” He has since deleted the tweet.

He also wrote on his blog, “Questions in blue .. for it was true .. what we witnessed in prime .. was a nation divine .. united in one .. nothing undone .. historic in its conclusion .. never an ablution .. not a spectacle in sight .. national resolve and fight .. we worked for humanity .. with utmost clarity .. our differences apart .. coming together to start .. this historic revolution .. be same be one be one creation .. !

Earlier, posting a video of his entire family clapping for the frontline workers in the time of lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, Amitabh had written on Twitter, “Shankh baje au baje taali. aur baji hai ganpat aarti. adbhut drishya suna vishwa ne hum uttam ujjwal bharti. At 5pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN – JAI HIND.”

T 3478 – Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON ! “शंख बजे औ ताल बजे , औ बजी है गणपत आरती,

अद्भुत दृश्य सुना विश्व नें

हम उत्तम उज्ज्वल भारती” ~ AB At 5pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded

NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN – JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/Kb07wsVxew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2020

Following a call for janta curfew by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood joined the nation on Sunday in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak. They also posted videos of themselves cheering for first responders in this crisis as they clanged plates, clapped and blew conch shells in unison at 5pm. While the call was intended at uniting the country and saluting those who put themselves at risk for others’ safety, many viral messages on social media and a few politicians claimed that blowing conch shells and clapping is known to kill germs and bacteria in the environment. There is no proof for such claims.

