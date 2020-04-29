Amitabh Bachchan shares his version of the bikini pic to tide over this problem on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 37 years of his film Mahaan on Wednesday and has shared facts from the film with a pinch of humour. The actor also treated fans with a hilarious Instagram post as he tried to adhere to the assumed rules of gaining popularity on the picture-sharing platform.

Sharing a picture from the making of the film on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta , unlike all the other youngGEN .. he said “ because you can’t put up a pic in a bikini “ !!! And suddenly this one popped up .. not quite a bikini , it’s more ‘bhara hua kini’ .. from my film MAHAAN .. triple role .. and today 37 th year of its release !!”

The picture shows Amitabh in a striped vest and shorts,walking with a small trolley. It received over 4.3 lakh ‘likes’ within a few hours.

Amitabh also shared some interesting trivia about the film which had him in a triple role. Sharing a collage of all his three characters, he wrote on his blog, “37 years .. ! 37 years of ‘MAHAAN’ .. the triple role .. the star cast .. the making the travel the days of work .. and the joy of a first attempt at a triple role .. VFX never heard of .. yet trick camera work and the efficiency of the technology within limitations .. “

While the actor played a lawyer named Amit with a bearded look and grey hair, he also played his two sons: Guru, a theatre actor and Shankar, a police inspector.

T 3515 – my film MAHAAN .. 37th year of release today .. !!!! triple role .. goodness .. what days .. what a star cast .. Waheeda Ji , Zeenat, Parveen , Amjad , Aruna Irani , Shakti Kapoor .. pic.twitter.com/cAoR8d1Lm0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 28, 2020

He also shared some rare pictures from the making of the film including one with Pancham at Film Center recording studio in Tardeo where the films were developed.

Amitabh Bachchan with Pancham during the making of Mahaan.

He revealed how the song Pyaar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli was shot in the presence of a real crowd in Patan , Nepal, which has now been renamed as Lalitpur. Talking about singing the song himself, he wrote, “Pancham da insisting I sing it .. was really badly sung but went with the moment of the scene , so it went.”

Amitabh had also suffered a hand injury while filming one of the action scenes and had to attend Rishi Kapoor’s wedding with a bandaged hand.

