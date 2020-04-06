Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of glowing India on world map after 9 pm 9 minutes, Twitter says ‘fake pic’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is being called out for sharing a fake photo on Twitter. On Sunday, after lighting lamps for the 9pm 9 minutes initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh shared a tweet that showed India glowing on a dark world map.

The original tweet read, “When the world was in darkness, India was illuminated. Today’s picture says it all.” Retweeting it, Amitabh wrote, “The World sees us .. we are ONE.”

The World sees us .. we are ONE .. https://t.co/68k9NagfkI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2020

Amitabh’s tweet earned him a lot of flak from Twitter users. Many asked him to stop posting fake forwards. “And this is FAKE, sojao sir,” read one tweet. “Mr. Bacchan, please check the photo before posting,” read another.

The actor perhaps meant to convey with his tweet that India was ‘glowing’ metaphorically with hope amid a gloomy time. However, Amitabh — who has been at the forefront of spreading awareness about coronavirus — was asked to be extra careful about the veracity of information.

Amitabh took to Twitter on Friday to express: “As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I’m encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona. I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive and curative solutions for such epidemics.”

He also faced flak for sharing a video where he talked of Chinese experts discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus — a fact which was denied by the health ministry.

