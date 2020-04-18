Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback photo from Sholay premiere, says ‘How pretty Jaya looks’



Amitabh Bachchan with his parents and wife Jaya Bachchan at the premiere of Sholay. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan is finding ways to keep his fans entertained through social media. From sharing his many throwback photos to posting updates on how he is spending time in self-isolation, senior Bachchan is doing everything to stay connected with his fans virtually.

The latest Instagram post of Big B is a photo from the premiere of his superhit film Sholay. It features him along with his parents and wife Jaya Bachchan. The actor who is also a Member of Parliament is stuck in New Delhi since the lockdown came into effect.

Along with the photo, the Badla actor wrote, “At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print , first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning”

Ramesh Sippy directorial Sholay is counted among the classic films of Hindi cinema. It has continued to have resonance through the decades, with its dialogues, music and characters. The film also starred Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan among others.

