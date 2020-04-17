Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic of Sholay premiere, says ‘Jaya looking so pretty’. See here

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback picture of the premiere of his classic film, Sholay. The picture shows the actor with his parents, and wife, Jaya Bachchan, who also starred in the film.

Amitabh took to Twitter and wrote alongside the picture, “At Premiere of SHOLAY , 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya, a bow tied moi .. Jaya looking so pretty .. ! This was 35mm print, 70mm stereo was stuck in Customs ,& came out after premiere over .. a few of us stayed back and watched it again till 3 am !”

The black-and-white picture shows Amitabh in conversation with his mother Teji Bachchan, while his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Jaya listen. The family appears to be sitting inside the theatre.

Fans appreciated Amitabh’s post. One of them shared a few more pictures from the premiere of the film, which is regarded as one of the classics of Hindi cinema. “Greatest movie of Cinema history,” one person wrote.

Amitabh earlier in the day had celebrated the 12th anniversary of his blog. He wrote in a tweet: “12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. ! Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you.”

He added, “12 years! that is simply unbelievable .. I mean not for me , but you … how could you tolerate this Blog for 12 years! But truly without all of you .. it would never have been possible..17th April 2020 .. 17th April 2008!”

Earlier, it was reported that Jaya was at her Delhi home during the lockdown, unable to return to Mumbai. Her son, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed this on her birthday, when he wrote on Twitter, “As every child will tell you, their favourite word is… MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you.”

