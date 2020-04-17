Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans as he completes 12 years of his blog, asks ‘How could you tolerate this for 12 years?’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has completed 12 years of his blog and the actor has thanked his fans for “tolerating” him for so long. He took to Twitter to announce the 12th anniversary of his blog.

“T 3504 – 12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. ! Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you ,” Amitabh tweeted.

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

He also took to his blog and wrote, “12 years .. !! .. that is simply unbelievable .. I mean not for me , but you .. .. how could you tolerate this Blog for 12 years .. !! .. but truly without all of you .. it would never have been possible ..17th April 2020 .. 17th April 2008 .. !!”

“Do not miss the tongue pierce in the memoji ; and the beard growth .. Rochelle feels its not a lawn mower I need .. I need to let it out to the goats,” said a footnote on the blog signed Thursday.

The text on his blog was peppered with emojis that Amitabh himself had created. The veteran actor has learnt the art of creating emojis only recently. He wrote on his blog on Wednesday night, “… and finally the mystery of manufacturing the Memoji has been resolved .. and it was not some great political signing of trade agreements with super power countries .. it was as simple as knowing that the morrow shall be another day of locked out perseverance …. the beard has been exaggerated a bit .. but that is the condition at the moment.”

