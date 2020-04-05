Amitabh Bachchan to provide monthly ration to 1 lakh daily wage workers



Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has undertaken an initiative to provide monthly ration to 1 lakh daily wage workers, whose livelihood has been severely hit by the nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

Bachchan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to lend support to daily wage workers. The initiative is supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers.

“Given the unprecedented nature of the situation we are in, an initiative undertaken by Mr Bachchan, WE ARE ONE has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded,” a statement released by Sony Pictures Networks on Sunday read.

“Through a commercial tie-up with a leading chain of hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, digitally barcoded coupons have been distributed to a verified list of workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation. Furthermore, monetary help has also been extended to those in need,” it added.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in a short film Family, conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey.

The short, also featuring Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Diljit Dosanjh, will spread awareness about social distancing and other preventive measures against COVID-19.

Family will premiere across all channels of Sony Pictures Network tomorrow at 9 pm.

