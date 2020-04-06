Amitabh Bachchan To Provide Monthly Ration To Daily Wage Workers

Amitabh Bachchan (Source: Instagram | @amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan has pledged to support 1 lakh, daily wage workers, under the All India Films Association who is finding it difficult to survive as movie productions across the nation has come to a screeching halt due to the global pandemic.

Amitji will be doing this in association with Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers.

A statement released by Sony Pictures read as follows:

Given the unprecedented nature of the situation, we are in, an initiative undertaken by Mr. Bachchan, We Are One has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded. Through a commercial tie-up with a leading chain of hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, digitally barcoded coupons have been distributed to a verified list of workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation. Furthermore, monetary help has also been extended to those in need.

While there’s no confirmation as to when these people will receive their ration, the thought and initiative sound great.

Along with this, Amitji will also be seen featuring in a short film called Family. The film has conceptualized and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey. It revolves around the importance of staying at home, social distancing, maintaining hygiene in the time of the global pandemic. The short film also features Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh. It will be aired across all Sony channels on April 6th.