Amitabh Bachchan’s Latest Tweet on Coronavirus Shocks Everyone, Netizens Roasts Him Badly

Amitabh Bachchan’s tweets always manage to make headlines. He is yet again in the news for his recent tweet.

While the world is struggling to find a cure for the novel coronavirus, Big B thinks that homeopathic medicine may be the cure to coronavirus. He is hopeful that India will lead the world in finding a treatment for the deadly pandemic.

Here’s his tweet:

T 3491 – As a beneficiary of homoeopathy I’m encouraged to see the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry to counter Corona.

I pray that india leads the World in finding preventive & curative solutions for such epidemics.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DRH42UGjFY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020

However, many Twitter users didn’t agree with him and requested him to stop spreading fake news without any proof. While some asked him to research well before posting anything, some said that his account should be suspended for spreading such lies.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sir I request you to only go for homeopathy treatment if you get infected. World would be a betttr place — Abshar (@Aaabshar) April 3, 2020

Yeh kya hogaya inko? Looks like he has been studying a lot on WhatsApp university in the past years which is visible in his tweets here. 😁 — Santosh Addagulla (@santoshspeed) April 3, 2020

Sirji, I really wish homoeopathy could bring a cure right now, but seems like it isn’t helping. Seeing many homeo doctors selling their medicine on the name of corona killers. Not sure if that really helps. — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) April 3, 2020

Thank you for informing that homeopathy is responsible for your state of mind. We’ll stay away. — fallendownawell (@fallendownawel1) April 3, 2020

Enka Twitter delete karwao koi — Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) April 3, 2020

Doctors saved @SrBachchan‘s life in 1982. For four decades, he’s had chronic medical issues and was treated by the best doctors. Why didn’t he depend on homeopathy quacks? Bachchan is a repeat offender spreading superstition & quackery. His a/c should be suspended @TwitterIndia — Quarantined Chirpy (@IndianPrism) April 3, 2020

Recently his yet another post became a subject of controversy. He shared a video in which he talked of Chinese expert discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus. The rumour was later denied by the health ministry.

It’s really important to not believe everything you see or receive on social media platforms. Fact check everything before believing in such piece of news. Always rely on credible sources for real news.

Source