Amitabh Bachchan’s Latest Tweet on Coronavirus Shocks Everyone, Netizens Roasts Him Badly –
Amitabh Bachchan’s tweets always manage to make headlines. He is yet again in the news for his recent tweet.
While the world is struggling to find a cure for the novel coronavirus, Big B thinks that homeopathic medicine may be the cure to coronavirus. He is hopeful that India will lead the world in finding a treatment for the deadly pandemic.
Here’s his tweet:
However, many Twitter users didn’t agree with him and requested him to stop spreading fake news without any proof. While some asked him to research well before posting anything, some said that his account should be suspended for spreading such lies.
Here are some of the reactions:
Recently his yet another post became a subject of controversy. He shared a video in which he talked of Chinese expert discovering that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus. The rumour was later denied by the health ministry.
It’s really important to not believe everything you see or receive on social media platforms. Fact check everything before believing in such piece of news. Always rely on credible sources for real news.