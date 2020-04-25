Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi debut AB Aani CD set for digital release on May 1, film to return to theatres if lockdown ends

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi debut AB Aani CD saw a one-day run in theatres before cinema halls were closed on March 14 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Producer Akshay Bardapurkar has now agreed to a an early digital release on May 1, given the extension of the lockdown. However, Akshay claims that if cinema halls open after May 3, the film will also get a theatrical release.

Akshay told Mid Day in an interview, “Multiplex chains like PVR and Inox [have suggested] that they don’t see [theatres] opening before September. Ours is a Marathi film, and Maharashtra [which is our biggest market] is severely affected [by the pandemic]. How much longer can we wait? If operations resume after May 3, we will release it in cinema halls anyway.”

He further told the tabloid, “We lost box-office [of about Rs 5 crore, and another crore on advertising. The earnings (from digital rights) were to be a bonus; now, it’s a saviour.”

Amitabh will be seen alongside theatre personality Vikram Gokhale in the film, directed and penned by Milind Lele. The 76-year-old actor will be playing himself in the film. Amitabh and Vikram have worked together in several films, including Khuda Gawah and Agneepath.

In the film, Amitabh and Vikram will be seen as childhood friends. “They both start their journey together. Bachchan sir and Ghokale sir are school friends and they meet almost after 70 years for a birthday party,” Akshay had earlier said in a press statement. He added, “AB stands for Amitabh Bachchan and CD for Gokhale’s character, who is called Chandrakant Deshpande.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh has Ayan Mukerji’s much-delayed Brahmastra that features Ranbir Kapoor,Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. He will also be seen in Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule’s Hindi directorial debut, Jhund, and Shoojit Sircar’s family comedy, titled Gulabo Sitabo, in which Amitabh will be seen as the eccentric landlord of Ayushmann Khurrana’s character.

