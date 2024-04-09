AML Analytics announces Risk Management Initiative award win for ORBS

The recognition comes hot on the heels of the launch of the cutting-edge risk analytics solution.

HAMPSHIRE, England, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AML Analytics, creators of world-leading RegTech and SupTech solutions for financial crime prevention, has won the prestigious Central Banking Risk Management Initiative award for their unique risk analytics technology, ORBS (Online Risk Based Systems).

ORBS is a visionary 360° risk analytics solution for intelligent reporting and supervision. It is designed to enable central banks, regulatory authorities, governments and corporates to swiftly identify which regulated entities are adhering to anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) standards in order to identify risk levels across an entire market.

Already in use around the globe and in all major financial markets, ORBS is celebrated for its capacity to facilitate the identification, analysis and mitigation of risks among regulated entities as the ultimate tool of sustainable supervision, ensuring that precious resource is deployed where it is needed most. The solution is actively helping central banks and other regulatory authorities to improve their AML/CFT approaches on a broad scale.

ORBS steers the mitigation of emerging and prevalent risks, driving up AML/CFT standards and facilitating top-down and bottom-up reporting strategies, enabling previously unseen levels of trust and transparency between regulator and the regulated.

ORBS is the only technology in the world that can support a qualitative onsite or offsite risk assessment and deliver an overall integrated risk score that is derived from every risk mitigation activity carried out across an entire market of regulated entities.

Justin Holder, Group CEO and founder of AML Analytics said, "ORBS provides the detection, analysis and remediation of risks across supervised entities and designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs) through a single intuitive interface, driving up performance of AML/CFT standards. Our work with multiple regulatory authorities over the years has allowed us not only to build trust but also to formulate a broad overview of how financial supervision works."

AML Analytics creates cutting-edge RegTech and SupTech testing, validation and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, insurers, money exchanges, crypto businesses, commodity traders, law firms, real estate agents, gambling companies, TCSPs and other DNFBPs all around the world.

The firm’s authority and expertise are also relied upon by regulators, supervisors, central banks and governments making the work of AML Analytics unique as they are trusted by both regulators and the regulated.

