Amma Mujhe Lene Aai Hain: Irrfan Khan’s last words

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday due to colon-infection at the age of 54. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hopsital on Tuesday where he breathed his last on Wednesday.

In an exclusive report, Peeping Moon revealed the actor, before taking his last breathe remembered his mother Saeeda Begum, who passed away on Saturday.

According to the entertainment portal, Irrfan told his wife Sutapa that he felt his mother was close to him. He even said that he gave up and surrendered.

The report further states that the actor believed she had come to ease the pain of his own death.

“Dekho baithi hai mere paas, mujhe lene aaye hai (see, amma has come. She is sitting next to me. Amma has come to take me),” the actor informed his wife, wjo was sobbing in inconsolably.

Irrfan’s mother, 95, had passed away last Saturday. The actor owing to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, did not able attend his mother’s last rite.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same. He even went abroad for treatment.

“Angrezi Medium” marked Irrfan’s return despite his ailing condition. The last-released Bollywood film ran in theatres for just a day before coronavirus forced complete shutdown of cinema halls.

