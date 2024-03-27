Amped Up: FLO and General Motors Expand Workplace Charging

GM’s Global Technical Center is FLO’s largest deployment of chargers in North America

WARREN, Mich., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – FLO , a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and smart charging solutions provider, has increased the number of EV chargers at General Motors’ Global Technical Center, making it the largest workplace deployment of FLO chargers on a single site in North America.

Under the expansion, additional FLO CoRe+ chargers and SmartDC fast chargers have been installed on the campus to help meet the growing EV charging needs for employees and visitors.

“GM’s Global Technical Center is at the heart of its engineering and technological innovation, and it only makes sense for FLO to help power its workforce, a fellow innovator in the EV space in Michigan,” Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO. “Working together, GM and FLO are bringing even more reliable EV charging options to drivers.”

Additionally, with the Global Technical Center being part of DTE’s MIGreenPower program, these FLO units will be charging vehicles using renewable energy.

“GM has long been a proponent of advancing and expanding EV charging infrastructure,” said Kristen Siemen, GM Vice President Sustainable Workplaces & Chief Sustainability Officer. “Providing additional charging solutions at our facilities that provide energy produced by renewable technology is a win-win that we are very excited about.”

The chargers were shipped from FLO’s Auburn Hills, Mich. facility and are engineered to be durable and weather-proof. FLO began supplying workplace chargers to GM in 2021 and to date has shipped more than 1,200 chargers to GM facilities and manufacturing sites in North America as part of the program.

“GM, FLO and DTE are on a shared journey to make EVs and EV charging more accessible for our customers,” said Tony Tomczak, DTE vice president of Electric Sales & Marketing. “As a MIGreenPower customer, GM’s chargers are backed by Michigan-made wind and solar energy, and we are committed to expanding access to renewable energy in metro-Detroit and across Michigan.”

For more information on FLO’s products and mission, visit flo.com.

FLO®, CoRe+TM, and SmartDCTM are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what “EV charging done right™” means to us, visit flo.com.

