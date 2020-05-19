Amphan intensifies into a ‘supercyclonic storm’ | India News – Times of India

Fishermen take away their boats to safer places in Puri on Monday (TOI photo)

NEW DELHI: With the cyclone Amphan over Bay of Bengal intensifying into a ‘super cyclonic storm’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed response preparedness as well as evacuation plans of disaster management authorities ahead of its landfall close to Sundarbans on Wednesday afternoon-evening.

The super cyclonic storm situation, expected to have windspeeds of 230-240 kmph gusting to 265 kmph, will remain till Tuesday evening, bringing heavy rainfall to coastal Odisha and West Bengal . Any cyclone with windspeeds of over 220 kmph is categorised as ‘super cyclonic storm’.

“Amphan will cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans on Wednesday as an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ with maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mohapatra told TOI that though its extreme damaging impact would be felt in east and west Medinipur , other districts such as Kolkata, Hoogli, Howrah and north & south 24 Parganas will also be severely affected due to windspeed of over 120 kmph and heavy rainfall.

“We have been monitoring the situation and sending alerts round-the-clock,” said the IMD chief.

The IMD in its latest bulletin on Monday said that the storm surge of about 4-5 metres above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of south & north 24 Parganas and about 3-4 metres over the low lying areas of East Medinipur District of West Bengal during the time of landfall.

It said, “Amphan will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall over north coastal Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday”.

In Odisha, the damaging impact of Amphan will be felt in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts on Wednesday. “Squally windspeeds reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely to prevail over Puri, Khordha, Cuttack , Jajpur districts of Odisha on Wednesday,” said the IMD.

While updating him about these alerts, the Prime Minister was also informed during the review meeting that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed its 25 teams on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. Besides, 24 other NDRF teams are also on standby in different parts of the country.