Amphan to turn into extremely severe cyclonic storm on May 19, to cross Odisha and West Bengal on May 20 | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorology Department ( IMD ) on Saturday said the deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic storm – called “Amphan”.It will turn into an extremely severe Cyclonic storm with wind speed of 170 to 180 kmph, gusting to 200 kmph, on May 19 and bring “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in coastal Odisha and West Bengal for two days. The Cyclone Amphan is likely to cross Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 20.“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coasts during May 18-20,” said the country’s national weather forecaster.Referring to the current situation, the IMD said, “The coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from May 18 evening, heavy to very heavy rainfalls at a few places on May 19 and isolated heavy rainfall over northeast Odisha on May 20.”

Source: IMD

About its impact on West Bengal, it said, “The coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at a few places on May 19,

and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on May 20.”

In view of the impending extremely severe Cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by the cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Saturday reviewed preparedness of different agencies on relief and rescue operations, as required.

“During the meeting, officers of the concerned State governments (of Odisha and West Bengal) confirmed their preparedness to deal with any emerging situation arising out of the cyclonic storm. Further, the state governments have adequately warned fishermen not to venture into the sea,” said a government statement.

It said, “The NDRF, Armed Forces and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on alert and are coordinating with State government authorities. They are prepositioning themselves adequately.”