AMS Announces Principal Patricia Yanes as Testifying Survey Expert, Authority in Applying Conjoint Analysis as a Basis for Damages Models in Class Actions

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Applied Marketing Science, Inc. (AMS), a leading-edge market research and consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Principal and Discrete-Choice Methodology Lead Patricia (Patty) Yanes joins the firm’s expanding network of testifying survey experts. AMS will support Yanes in complex litigation involving survey evidence and expert witness testimony, with a focus on applying conjoint analysis and other methodologies as a basis for determining damages in class actions and other civil litigation.

For more than a decade Yanes has led both domestic and international research engagements in business-to-business and consumer markets at AMS. She has assisted leading affiliated academic experts and practitioners in the design and execution of high-stakes consumer litigation surveys, and in preparing rebuttals. She has successfully managed projects with testifying experts working on cases related to deceptive advertising, class actions, patent infringement and more. She is an expert in discrete-choice methodologies and has used such methods in both litigation and corporate research engagements. Clients and colleagues recognize her as a master of conjoint analysis, maximum-difference scaling (MaxDiff), total unduplicated reach and frequency (TURF), and choice-modeling techniques.

“We are thrilled to add Patty to our diverse network of testifying survey experts,” said Jason Och, Principal at AMS and leader of the firm’s Litigation Support practice. “Over the years she has learned firsthand from some of the industry’s leading conjoint analysis survey experts, while also directing some of our most complex litigation studies.” Och added, “Patty offers our clients not only deep technical know-how, but also a breadth of experience in applying discrete-choice methodologies to solve real-world business and litigation challenges across a wide variety of industries.”

Yanes is a member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR), the Institute for Operations Research and Management Science (INFORMS), the Insights Association (IA), and Women in Research (WIRe). In addition, Yanes has guest lectured on discrete-choice methodologies at several institutions, including the MIT Sloan School of Management, the Boston University Questrom School of Business, and the Boston College Carroll School of Management. She began her professional career at AMS, joining the firm after completing her B.S. degree in marketing and finance from Boston College in 2010. She also holds an M.B.A. in marketing from the McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley University.

AMS collaborates with a network of talented litigation survey research experts who have expertise in areas such as consumer behavior, social psychology, advertising, branding, marketing strategy, economics, content analysis and other related areas. Experts design and conduct surveys to analyze consumer perceptions and behavior in litigation—including trademark and trade-dress infringement, deceptive advertising, class actions, patent infringement and damage calculations—and testify in both deposition and at trial.

For additional information on AMS Litigation Support services, please send inquiries to litigation@ams-inc.com or contact Jason Och at (781) 250-6317.

ABOUT APPLIED MARKETING SCIENCE

Applied Marketing Science (AMS) provides market research and consulting to improve product and service innovation and deliver expert witness testimony in business litigation. Established in 1989 with roots in the MIT Sloan School of Management, AMS offers an array of services to meet client needs and specializes in developing customized solutions for each situation. For more information, please visit http://www.ams-inc.com.

