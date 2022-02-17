AMSimpkins & Associates Providing Real-Time Integration with Transact Payments for New Partner, Bradley University

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — AMSimpkins & Associates (AMSA) today announced it is providing Bradley University with real-time integration with Transact Payments (formerly known as Cashnet). Bradley University is now part of AMSA’s growing family in its Higher EdTech industry client portfolio.

AMSA has more than 100 years of experience in the higher education space, which Bradley University selected as a strategic partner to further the institution’s commitment to consistently provide students, faculty and staff quality education and support. Bradley University identified data integrity and connectivity across its campus as one of the areas AMSimpkins & Associates can bring high quality solutions as a technology partner. The college decided to adopt the AMSA Connect IRM Platform to enable integration between Transact Payments and their ERP system. This will improve operational efficiencies and enable Bradley University with real time data that facilitates instant data analysis.

“I am pleased to partner with AMSA-Consulting to further our deployment of Transact Payments at Bradley University,” said the Chief Information Officer for Bradley University, Zach Gorman, Ed.D. “The tool will increase administrative and troubleshooting functionality while adding flexibility to student payment plans.”

AMSA provides the best connectivity and communications options to improve the breakdown of data silos to enhance interdepartmental communication. Through synchronizing multiple systems, AMSA Connect has helped institutions achieve data transparency and accuracy across university campuses. A centralized platform enables a university to quickly retrieve its data in real time to avoid costly mistakes and provide time, money value savings. By empowering users, AMSA allows them to choose between scheduled data transfers or real-time data transfers.

“We are proud to furnish Bradley University with a solution that streamlines how they manage transactions,” said AMSA’s founder, Maurice Simpkins. “The university will see substantial financial savings and time. We are honored that Bradley University has chosen AMSA to implement Transact Payments.”

For more information about AMSA and to request a demo and learn more about AMSA Connect software, visit amsaconnect.com.

About AMSimpkins & Associates

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, AMSimpkins & Associates (AMSA) is a minority owned IT consulting firm specializing in integration, innovation and automation for organizations and higher education institutions. AMSA’s team specializes in Oracle’s PeopleSoft, Oracle E-Business Suite, Workday and higher education related systems such as Salesforce, Banner by Ellucian and Colleague by Ellucian. AMSA allows software partners the ability to deliver an enterprise-wide integration solution, providing connectivity to operational applications through defined integration platforms and data sources in real time. AMSA Connect IRM, the first software offering from AMSimpkins & Associates, offers a robust integration management platform for providing organizations and institutions insight and enhancement of their integration data and operations.

About Bradley University

Bradley University is a top-ranked private university in Peoria, Illinois. It offers nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate student opportunities and resources of a larger university with personal attention and an exceptional learning experience of a smaller university. Bradley University offers degrees in more than 100 undergraduate programs and more than 30 graduate programs.

Media Contact

Marketing and Communications Dept, AMSimpkins & Associates, 1 678-682-4193, LSIMPKINS@AMSA-CONSULTING.COM

SOURCE AMSimpkins & Associates

