Amy Jo Johnson talks directing Felicity Huffman in her last pre-scandal film role: ‘She was a gift to the film in many, many ways’

Two years ago, Amy Jo Johnson was in the middle of raising the funds to get her second feature, Tammy’s Always Dying, off the ground, when she received an unanticipated gift: an e-mail from Felicity Huffman. The star of such popular TV series as Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers (as the Pink Ranger, Kimberly Hart) and Felicity (as the title character’s pal, Julie) had been in touch with the Emmy-winning actress about potentially playing the title role in Joanne Sarazen’s darkly funny script — an alcoholic who regularly makes trouble for her grown daughter, Catherine (Anastasia Phillips).

While Huffman seemed intrigued, Johnson didn’t expect that an Oscar nominee would agree to headline a low-budget Canadian independent film. But then that fateful e-mail arrived in her inbox. “It said, ‘I’m onboard,’” Johnson tells Yahoo Entertainment from her home in Toronto. “I got goosebumps when that happened. Everything really fell into place when she signed on. She didn’t know us, but she came to Canada and shot our little movie and gave it her all. She was a gift to the film in many, many ways.”

Tammy’s Always Dying was shot in Hamilton, Ontario in the fall of 2018 and debuted the following September at the Toronto International Film Festival. But Huffman didn’t join Johnson on the red carpet. In March of that year, her acting career came to a sudden halt when she was one of several celebrities implicated in a high-profile college admissions scandal. On September 13, 2019 — days after the movie’s TIFF debut — Huffman received a 14-day prison sentence, as well as 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine.

“We were in the editing room when everything went down,” Johnson says of when she first learned of the charges against the star of her film. “It was a bummer when it happened, but I am still forever grateful to this wonderful human being who came and gave her A-game to our film. The Felicity Huffman that I met and worked with was amazing and was very generous. Everybody has their stuff that they go through and deal with, and I’m in no position to judge.”

Tammy’s Always Dying was eventually acquired by Quiver Distribution, and as of May 1 it’s available to rent or purchase on VOD services like Amazon and iTunes. Johnson says that she remained in touch with Huffman during the editing process, and credits the actress with helping to shape the final version. “I would send her a cuts, and she would send notes back. In the past year, there has not been a lot of communication but she’s very supportive of the film. From what I understand, she loves where I landed with the edit.”

Yahoo Entertainment spoke with Johnson about her own real-life parallels to Sarazen’s screenplay, directing Huffman on set and why she’s left acting behind permanently.

Amy Jo Johnson attends the Tammy’s Always Dying premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on Sept. 5, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) More

Yahoo Entertainment: You didn’t write the script for Tammy’s Always Dying, but the film still feels very personal.

Amy Jo Johnson: I had such a cathartic reaction to Joann’s script. I think that people who have gone through situations like this or have someone in their life like Tammy will understand it very deeply and profoundly. My father suffers from depression and alcoholism, and my mom passed away with cancer and I watched her suffer. The last couple months that she was alive, it was really, really painful for her. I think the humor really was a huge part of what I could identify with the script and why I wanted to make the movie.

Even when my mom was dying of cancer, there were moments where my sister and I would start laughing about whatever it was in the moment that means nothing. That’s what helped us get through such a painful situation of watching her pass away. Sometimes I think we have to find the humor that surrounds some of these really, really painful situations because it’s always there. There’s always some levity to everything if you just look for it, and there’s a beauty to everything if we can find it.