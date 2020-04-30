Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman Reunite in First 'Parks & Recreation Special' Clip – Watch!





Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are back in character for the Parks and Recreation Special.

The two actors will be reuniting with their co-stars Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Jim O’Heir for the event.

The special episode will focus around Leslie Knope’s attempt to stay connected with her friends despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Parks & Recreation special will benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, with sponsors State Farm and Subaru of America will be matching donations up to $500,000.

The special episode will premiere at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

Source link