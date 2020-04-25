Amy Roloff Shows Engagement Ring to Caryn Chandler… and Then Things Get Awkward



Amy Roloff and Caryn Chandler try in this Little People, Big World clip.



They really do.



Alas, in the end, the attempts by Matt Roloff’s ex-wife and is very likely future wife to be cordial only conclude with an awkward exchange and almost a bit of shade hurled between the parties.



Last Tuesday, on the latest episode of this TLC reality show, Amy got engaged to Chris Marek.



The actual proposal took place way back in September, but that’s around the time these installments were filmed.



It was a joyous occasion for Amy and Chris, and also for fans that have watched their relationship play out over the past three years.



On next week’s all-new episode, meanwhile, the Roloffs will gather for barbecue in which two things quickly become obvious:



Zach has, literally, never grilled before.

Caryn and Amy may act like things are okay between them… but they decidedly are not.



Just a few days ago, Caryn said there are no hard feelings between her and her boyfriend’s former spouses, saying everyone is “working hard” to be on decent terms.



And, look, that’s probably true.



But the situation can’t help but be tension-filled, as is made evident in the sneak peek below.



It features Chandler asking to see Amy’s engagement ring, only for Amy to crack wise about making sure NOT to invite Chandler and Matt to her and Marek’s wedding.



This was uttered in response to Caryn saying, several episodes ago, that she really didn’t want an invite to the proceedings.



Like we said: Awkward!



Later, in a confessional, Caryn says she’s “super happy for” Amy and Chris.



And, again, she likely means it.



But then Matt talks about “convincing” Caryn to attend Amy’s wedding if the couple does, indeed, receive an invite… and Chandler doesn’t seem open to it at all.



“Are you gonna try to convince me to invite her and Chris to our wedding, too?” Caryn asks her boyfriend and probably fiance.



Earlier this month, Amy and Chris spoke to Us Weekly and said they probably were gonna invite Caryn and Matt to their wedding — but only because they were confident the pair wouldn’t say yes.



“It’s not like they’re not going to be invited,” Amy said of Matt and his girlfriend in this interview, while Marek noted that he and Amy “have the impression that it’s not something” Matt and Chandler are likely “interested” in attending.



This is because Caryn said that exact thing in the past.



“They’re welcome if they’d like to come,” Marek continued.



“We don’t want anyone coming to our wedding out of obligation. The wedding is supposed to be about good friends and close family.



“I like Matt; I get along with him fine — and Caryn. But we’re not friends that hang out. We don’t do things together.”



Yeah. We definitely see what now.



Check out the video above and you will, too.