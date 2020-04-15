Amy Schumer changed her son’s name because it sounded like ‘genital’

“It’s now Gene David Fischer,” she said of her 11-month-old son. “It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital.'”

Wow.

The infant’s middle name was a tribute to the couple’s friend, comedian Dave Attell.

Schumer’s “Trainwreck” co-star Claudia O’Doherty was a guest on the podcast and said she realized the name snafu.

“My mom pointed that out to me, actually,” O’Doherty said. “”My mum was like, ‘Amy’s called her son genital.'”

Schumer told O’Doherty and podcast co-hosts Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett, and Keith Robinson that going with David as a middle name has its advantages because it’s Attell’s first name and her father’s middle name.