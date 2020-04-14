Amy Schumer says she changed her baby boy’s name after ‘accident’

Amy Schumer is not afraid to admit that she’s changed her mind.

The Trainwreck star mentioned Tuesday on her podcast Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith that she’s altered her baby boy’s name.

Amy Schumer has changed her son’s name. (Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) More

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, introduced little Gene Attell — “Attell” in honor of their friend Dave Attell — shortly after his birth on May 5, 2019. Attell called the baby taking his name “an honor.”

Then, Schumer changed her mind.

“Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed?” Schumer said on her podcast. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘Genital.’”

Luckily, it all turned out OK. Attell, Schumer’s fellow comedian, completely understood.

The new moniker the little man picked up is both Attell’s first name and the middle name of Schumer’s own father.

“So, two stones,” she noted.

The comedian revealed in January that she was undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment to become pregnant again, after experiencing a challenging first pregnancy.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” Schumer said. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Professionally, Schumer is preparing to drop a new Food Network show with Fischer, who happens to be a chef. The couple will showcase quarantine-themed meals in a show they are shooting themselves called Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

