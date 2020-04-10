Amy Schumer Will Tackle Quarantine Cooking Show for Food Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Amy Schumer is leaping from comedy to cuisine by testing out a new cooking series for Food Network.

The Discovery-owned cable network said it will unveil an eight-episode series with the working title “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.” The show will feature Schumer and her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer, in thirty-minute self-shot episodes that show the pair cooking dishes while isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fischer will do most of the cooking using farm fresh ingredients, while Schumer wil mix cocktails.

“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement. “Shot entirely themselves, Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’ culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”

“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” is expected to debut later this spring, and the network says the duo will try culinary themes such as tacos, pasta night, fridge cleanup and more.

During the pandemic, Food Network has relied on marathons of favorite series such as “Chopped,” “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” along with a handful of new premieres. And while Schumer may not be best known for her kitchen expertise, other Discovery outlets previously owned by Scripps Networks have long found grist by pairing celebrities with home arts that may not be their strongest suit. Over the years, HGTV and DIY have sent Jennie Garth, Rev Run, William Shatner, Mr. T and Vanilla Ice into home-remodeling projects.

“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions – for Chris it’s cooking and for me, eating,” said Schumer in a statement “With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us – The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations.”

