An American Host Disrespected Indian Culture, Aishwarya’s Epic Reply Made Every Indian Proud

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the first Indian actresses to get global recognition. She had done quite a few international films like The Mistress of Spices, Provoked, Pink Panther and Bride and Prejudice.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance on David Letterman has garnered attention worldwide, it was Aishwarya who graced the show as a guest while promoting her film Bride and Prejudice back in 2005.

And unlike these days, international audience was still discovering India as a country and had those common stereotypes about it. So during the interview, Aishwarya was questioned on some stereotypes that people from around the world relate to India.

David asked her “Do you still live with your parents and is that common in India for older children to leave with their parents?”

She gave a befitting response and shredded David on his own show saying “It’s fine to live with your parents because it’s also common in India, we don’t have to take appointments from our parents to meet for dinner.”

David was left tight lipped as he didn’t expect Aishwarya to respond in such a sarcastic way.

Here’s the full interview:

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.

