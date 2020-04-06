An app that tracks patients under quarantine

The Telangana Government has deployed an automated Covid-19 Monitoring System. The IT solution, developed by Vera Smart Healthcare, an early stage start-up will help to identify and monitorhome-quarantined individuals, and provide real-time analytics to the Chief Minister and the Health Department.

Any breach of quarantine would be automatically and instantaneously alert all the relevant officials – from the local health officials to the Chief Minister.

Developed in a very short time, the Covid-19 Monitoring System App helps stakeholders keep facts and figures at their fingertips.

“The system helps each health caller handle 1,500 calls, and engage with patients through chatbots. The callers will also persuade and remind the patient to follow the prescribed treatment,” Dharma Teja Nukarapu, Founder and CEO of Vera Healthcare , said.

“The System is built on a digital platform, erases human errors, and provides accurate information,” Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao said.

“It helps in geo-tagging and GPS tracking of the home quarantined person,” he said.