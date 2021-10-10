An entire NFT museum is on the market

It seems everyday NFTs are undergoing enhancement, furthering their meteoric rise. The latest innovation in the digital collectible market comes from the art world, naturally: a whole digital museum in the form of an NFT.

The Museum of Digital Life (MoDaL), created by XR studio Delta Reality, is a self-contained metaverse. The virtual museum, at the time of its launch, currently holds 12 art pieces within its digital confines. This includes 2D images and videos, and 3D interactive objects and experiences. A collective of artists and engineers came together to design the space. MoDaL is thus a blend of the artistic and the technological, in one virtual environment.

“Digital art and NFTs have an enormous undiscovered potential, so in creating MoDaL, we wanted to show that by pushing the limits of both technology and artistic expression,” says Darian Skarica, Delta Reality’s founder. “Our goal was to show just how vast the scope of digital art is. That is also why we created it as an NFT of MoDaL, to make sure it has life of its own and grows with every change of hands”.

The “growth” stems from a fundamental feature of MoDaL: it’s an ever-evolving space, one that will continuously fleshed out with new works of art, animations, and environments.

At first glance, the museum is truly a digital haven. There’s a contemporary minimalist aesthetic, compounded by glowing forests, integrated gardens, and polychromatic works of animation — a pretty far cry from the museums most of us are used to.

SEE ALSO: Take a walk through mesmerizing photos of Hong Kong’s NFT art fair



If you buy the museum, you would have access to all the project files, assets, and codes within MoDaL. The future owner won’t be able to autonomously modify or add onto the metaverse, but have the chance to do so with Delta Reality. A chain of collaboration will occur with each sell.

So what can you do inside? Well, the digital museum functions as a space that can be explored at will. You can also interact with other guests inside. Take a look at the mesmeric museum below:



Credit: DELTA REALITY



Credit: delta reality



Credit: DELTA REALITY



Credit: delta reality



Credit: DELTA REALITY



Credit: DELTA REALITY



Credit: DELTA REALITY

MoDaL is up for sale on the Delta Reality website.