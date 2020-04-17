An Equestrian ‘Superman’ Fell From a Horse. Can He Get Back Up?

Kevin Babington watched his daughter from his wheelchair.

In August, he was riding in the Hampton Classic, the prestigious horse show, when he was flung from Shorapur, his horse. In what he called “kind of a freak accident,” he hit the ground headfirst and severely bruised his spinal cord. He is paralyzed from the chest down.

The story of his great career could have ended there. It didn’t.

In the nearly eight months since the accident, Babington has endured inescapable pain and a loss of independence. But he has resolved to heal and has risen to the challenge of not only carrying on, but of passing on his legacy.

He coaches from his wheelchair. He watches his daughters compete at live events, sometimes through streams on his laptop. He spends hours in the gym fighting for a chance to walk again.

In his corner of the equestrian world, he earned the nickname Superman, for once bounding across two riding rings to save a horse who had fallen.

But now the horses are saving him.

Grace in the Saddle

Atop a horse jumping more than five feet high, Kevin Babington leaned into the animal’s neck and became one with it.

Together on the Grand Prix circuit, they soared over fences bookended by flower arrangements so beautiful they were surely plucked from an English garden. Ringside spectators looked on from white-clothed tables that could cost $50,000. Ads for sponsors like Hermès, Rolex and Jaguar catered to those who could afford the wildly expensive sport best suited for multimillionaires.