An Ex-Steeler’s Recount of a Hard Hit Triggers Bountygate Comparisons

Harrison’s fine was later reduced to $50,000. Although Harrison did not explicitly say what the envelope contained, the mere insinuation that Tomlin compensated him in any way evoked comparison to the so-called Bountygate scandal, in which the New Orleans Saints’ coaching staff was determined over a three-year period to have offered payouts to defensive players who injured opponents, according to a league investigation. The Saints’ coach, Sean Payton, did not pay players himself, but the league suspended him for a year, in part, for not stopping the system after he was made aware of it.