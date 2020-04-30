An Expedition Beyond Kenya’s Big 5 In The Maasai Mara

On Sunday, you’ll hop in a charter bus to make the journey towards the expedition. The drive is about seven hours, depending on traffic. You’ll stop in Narok for a delicious vegetarian lunch. If you have a few minutes to spare, you may want to snag some snacks and maybe even Wellies (Wellingtons, or tall rubber boots) at the nearby shopping center. I grabbed some chocolate, Wellies, popcorn, and a drink. It was really nice to have a treat or two to share with the team.

The charter bus is fine on smooth roads, but it doesn’t stand a chance on the pothole-covered dirt roads closer to the expedition site. Just before transitioning to the dirt roads, you’ll stop and meet the scientists. Here, you’ll divide into three different safari vehicles to continue the journey.

The Expedition Base

The expedition’s base and study site is Enonkishu Conservancy, on the Northern boundary of the Mara-Serengeti Ecosystem. You’ll find it right next to the Mara River. There are vervet monkeys and bush babies in the trees, and hippos and hyena often roam around the expedition base at night.

You’ll eat meals at The Cow Shed, which looks nothing like a cow shed. It’s a huge, beautiful room that looks like it belongs at a fancy lodge. Most nights you’ll even get to enjoy a fire in the fireplace. Every meal you’re served during the expedition is vegetarian, for reasons of reducing environmental impact, and they do cater to food allergies. There were several people who had separate meals every night, and most nights you’ll even get dessert.

You’ll find two different types of accommodations at Enonkishu Conservancy—safari tents and then something I’d consider a small cabin. Each tent and cabin sleeps two people, but those sleeping in tents have it to themselves. While you have lights in the tents, the cabins have lights, electricity to charge things, and bathrooms. I was in tent number four and the WiFi from both the Cow Shed and the Mara Training Center (MTC—aka the classroom) reached my tent just enough. I found the MTC WiFi to be stronger in my tent, however.

The people in the tents use bathrooms and showers nestled under the enormous eucalyptus trees. The water for the showers is heated twice a day with fire, so you can always take a hot shower if necessary. They provide a towel, shampoo, and conditioner, although no wash cloths. Most places in Kenya you shouldn’t flush toilet paper—Enonkishu included—so you’ll find waste paper bins to toss your toilet paper into. These get emptied daily.

While the camp does have WiFi and power, our first week we were without power more than we ever had it. Unfortunately, Kenya Power doesn’t provide any information to Enonkishu about the status of outages. Normally, though, power is back on within an hour. If the power is ever out too long, Enonkishu turns on a generator.