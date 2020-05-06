An ‘Extraction’ Sequel Is Already In the Works Because the People Demand More Chris Hemsworth

It turns out that spending two hours looking at Chris Hemsworth is exactly how Netflix audiences wanted to spend their free time in self-isolation last month. After debuting on the streaming service on April 7, Hemsworth’s Extraction found a regular spot on Netflix’s top 10 most popular list throughout the month.

And now, Joe Russo—who produced the movie alongside his brother and Avengers co-director Anthony Russo—has promised a sequel is in the works. Yep, that means more incredible action set pieces. And, more importantly, a few more hours of Hemsworth on screen doing literally anything.

As Russo explained to Collider, it sounds like producers are prepped to bring back director Sam Hargrave and Hemsworth as mercenary Tyler Rake:

“Yeah, they said they were very happy with the film and excited about it. And they knew there was potential there for another story. And everyone was blown away by Sam’s execution on the film, so I think the numbers just reaffirmed what we all felt about the movie. And now we’re just going to go explore what potential story there could be moving forward with this character. With Anthony and I, everything we do is story based, we got to find the right story to tell to know that, ‘Yeah, we’re going to go make the film.’”

Russo explained that the sequel will continue to bring a wide worldview to the franchise:

“Well I think what was compelling about our approach to this one — and has been informed by our time spent working on Marvel films and traveling the world — is hopefully gaining a deeper understanding of international markets and telling stories that explore them in the films [and] that are less ‘U.S.A.’ in the story. I think that that was very successful in this film and something that we would continue to do on a future movie in this franchise … Certainly I’m going through that in my mind right now, what makes sense. There’s critical aspects of [Extraction] that you would want to carry over as part of the main tenets of a franchise. And location is a big part of that … What I like is that there’s a fresh approach just in terms of the canvases are pretty wide open on it.”

As the Russos explained to Esquire in an interview, Extraction began as their own passion project:

We started work on this idea maybe ten years ago, when we were transitioning into doing action films. We grew up on action films, we have an emotional attachment to the action thrillers of the ‘70s, and we wanted to make one ourselves. We were friends with the guys from Oni Press, the comic-book company, and we thought, let’s write a graphic novel, and we can use that graphic novel as a visual example of what we’re thinking, and then we can consult the studio and write the script. We worked with Ande Parks, who’s an amazing writer, crafted the graphic novel – which was originally called Ciudad – and then over the years, as we worked on the script, we changed locations and moved to Bangladesh and started Extraction.

With the confirmation of a second film, this obviously confirms the fate of Hemsworth’s character, which is left ambiguous at the end of Extraction. It’s unclear if Rake lives or dies when the Extraction credits roll, and the Russos explained that this was very much intentional, to give audiences a choice. Well, now that choice has been made. Rake will be back.