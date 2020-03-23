An Inside Look at the Making of the Canada Goose Langford Jacket

A lot of brands make products that are designed keep on selling, especially when it comes to clothes. Stuff just plain wears out. You’ll need new jeans next year, new sneakers in six months, and new socks three weeks ago.

But Canada Goose jackets are on the other end of the fashion spectrum: They’re made to last for life. That’s what makes seeing these jackets come to life so special—which is exactly what we did when we visited a Canada Goose manufacturing house in Montreal, Canada.

It feels more accurate to say that Canada Goose doesn’t manufacture winter coats but crafts them. Take the classic Canada Goose parka—the Langford—which takes 300 minutes to make on a production line that averages between 70 to 200 jackets a day. This jacket launched back in 2011 and is a perennial customer favorite, alongside other Canada Goose classics like the Wyndham and the Carson.

Courtesy

“There’s no question we’re a function-first brand,” says president and CEO, Dani Reiss. “We are not a fashion brand. We are the Land Rover of clothing: We’re a product which was built to work in the harshest conditions on the planet, and it’s transitioned into urban centers of the world.”

He’s not kidding. The Langford jacket is made with 123 separate pattern pieces, and the goes through 41 different operations to bring them all together. The result? A tough, durable jacket that keeps you insulated down to -25°C. The parka hits right at the mid-thigh, making sure your butt stays shielded from winter wind and weather.

Kat Wirsing

The stations in the manufacturing plant are meant specifically for the Langford when we visit. And although each jacket Canada Goose makes has different requirements, the Langford is a classic—and a solid peek into what a standard jacket construction looks like.

“I’ve done a lot of clothing, and this is one of most complicated products I’ve ever worked with,” says John Moran, Canada Goose’s executive vice president of manufacturing and supply chain. “It’s all demand-based. So as we have greater demand for Langford jackets, we’re ready to build a new production line, [or] we’ll augment a production line. We’re focusing on one jacket at a time.”

Plus, keeping the manufacturing contained to small, manageable lines means that watchful eyes are on each parka every step of the way.

“This kind of manufacturing gives us access to fewer units to examine,” says Moran. “This allows us to stay on top of the process. If there is a challenge with any product, it can immediately rectified because you’re only dealing with three or four jackets versus hundreds of jackets that you could have in a different, non-human environment. You can see the jacket and the worker at every step of the process.”

That’s what sets a company like Canada Goose apart: There is transparency in how the product is put together—no shoddy backroom manufacturing or half-assed stitching going on here. Sure, the jackets are pricey. But they’re an investment, and a lifelong one at that.

“The [transparency] is critical to maintaining the quality and delivering what customers are looking for in that jacket” says Moran. This kind of approach also stands in perfect contrast to everything that fast fashion brands are about. There’s nothing rushed, nothing speedy, nothing hyper-efficient. You’ll keep getting the same solid product, again and again.

Kat Wirsing

“I think that people want real things. I learned that a long time ago,” says Reiss. “People want to own real things. They want to own the best.”