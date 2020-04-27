An off the grid home with all the modern luxuries

When we think of the homes of the future, we often think of steep, stylish and contemporary designs that are connected and customizable but yet leave enough room for privacy. The Space by Stockholm-based IO House is a world´s first luxury off-grid home that offers just that. It doesn’t matter if you’d wish to live on a mountainside or by a beautiful lake, in the forest or by the sea, The Space can be moved wherever you wish. “We have aimed to maximize comfort and privacy at the same time. At IO House we know how important it is to spend time with yourself, your loved ones and switch off from everyday troubles. Hence, we wanted to create a home, where everyone could just relax and enjoy the view,” explained Mario Ojalo, the CEO of IO House. “It is important to know that all utilities like water, electricity, heating and WiFi are already integrated. Of course, there is also a built-in security system complete with cameras and digital network security,” Ojalo added. Furthermore, the home is entirely controllable by your smartphone or tablet, bringing modern technology and sustainable living together flawlessly.

The SPACE by IO House was developed by designers and leading specialists who envisioned a modern space perfectly aligned with nature.