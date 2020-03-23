An Olympic Delay Seems Inevitable. Is a 4-Week Decision Needed to Get There?

The coronavirus may inevitably delay the Tokyo Olympics. But as the International Olympic Committee and organizers in Japan take as much as four weeks to make a final call, athletes, medical experts and others involved in the sporting world are pressing for a quicker end to the uncertainty.

For medical experts and governments throughout the world, a firm decision to postpone would allow them to focus on the more immediate worry — containing the pandemic — rather than the Games themselves. For athletes, many of whom have pushed for a postponement, a decision now would take away the pressure of seeking ways to train in an era of social distancing.

The I.O.C. and Tokyo, however, need their decision to come in a way that resolves billions of dollars in financial implications.

“The bottom line is if the I.O.C. or Tokyo unilaterally decide to cancel or postpone without agreement, they would be in breach of contract and the potential financial repercussions are just enormous,” said John Mehrzad, a British sports lawyer who has represented national and international sports federations and athletes in litigation.