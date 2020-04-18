An Olympic Runner’s New Training Partner

Truman has his own Instagram account, and has been popping up in videos Simpson has been doing for the Rising New York Road Runners program called “Stay Active at Home,” which is designed for kids who are stuck at home right now. Because of his size (small) and age (young), she hasn’t taken him running yet, except to do a few 10-second bursts at the end of walks.

She hopes that Truman brightens people’s days as much as he does hers.

“It does help you, when you’re facing so much uncertainty and the dominoes were starting to fall, to have this little life in your house that is totally unaware of the news,” she said. “I would walk into the other room, and there was this delightful little puppy that was only really interested in playing tug-of-war. There’s something really wonderful about that. I’m really glad that we have him during this time.”

One quick correction from last week’s newsletter: The company that put on the Quarantine Backyard Ultra is Personal Peak, not Peak Performance. I apologize for the error.