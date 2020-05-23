An unusual Ramadan comes to an end in Launceston

news, local-news,

Under normal circumstances, Ramadan is a time for Launceston’s Muslim community to come together. Hosein Mohsemi is Hazara, an ethnic group native to Afghanistan. He said there were about 80 families in his community, and that 30 to 40 families would typically gather each night of Ramadan to break the fast. “It’s called iftar, and we usually share iftar during Ramadan,” Mr Mohsemi said. “It’s a good time for us to come together, speak and share news – because not everyone is able to read English.” This year, of course, things have been a little different. “We have a WhatsApp group, and doing Ramadan we have been sharing everything through that app,” Mr Mohsemi said. “It’s the only option we have, and it’s pretty good now because everyone is able to use it. “We share information in two languages: English, and our language.” IN OTHER NEWS: Ramadan is celebrated on the ninth month of lunar Islamic calendar, this year from April 23 to May 23. The expression of faith is to mark when they believe the angel Gabriel appeared to the Prophet Muhammad and revealed to him the Koran – the Islamic holy book. During the month, Muslims do not eat and drink from sunrise to sunset. They also must concentrate on being selfless, and resist gossiping, lying, and fighting. ‘We also aren’t allowed to travel – so it was a good time for that, since we can’t travel at the moment anyway,” Mr Mohsemi said. Sunday is the start of Eid al-Fitr in the Muslim calendar, a three-day celebration of prayer, feasting, exchanging gifts, and spending time together. “Last year and the year before that we got together in the park – but this year we’ll do it by WhatsApp,” he said. “I think our community has been much more creative than in the past. We have video calls with up to 20 people – which is really interesting.” He said his community meets every Saturday, but stopped three weeks before the lockdowns officially began. “Lots of people heard about Iran and China, and people asked, ‘Can you please cancel the meeting?’ he said. “I think we can be proud of that.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/EH94Z6AwR5shPw9vaLVLum/8be03306-754c-4dbc-bebc-d1ef22aab729.jpg/r456_455_4645_2822_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg