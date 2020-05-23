Jimmys Post

An unusual Ramadan comes to an end in Launceston

An unusual Ramadan comes to an end in Launceston

news, local-news,

Under normal circumstances, Ramadan is a time for Launceston’s Muslim community to come together. Hosein Mohsemi is Hazara, an ethnic group native to Afghanistan. He said there were about 80 families in his community, and that 30 to 40 families would typically gather each night of Ramadan to break the fast. “It’s called iftar, and we usually share iftar during Ramadan,” Mr Mohsemi said. “It’s a good time for us to come together, speak and share news – because not everyone is able to read English.” This year, of course, things have been a little different. “We have a WhatsApp group, and doing Ramadan we have been sharing everything through that app,” Mr Mohsemi said. “It’s the only option we have, and it’s pretty good now because everyone is able to use it. “We share information in two languages: English, and our language.” IN OTHER NEWS: Ramadan is celebrated on the ninth month of lunar Islamic calendar, this year from April 23 to May 23. The expression of faith is to mark when they believe the angel Gabriel appeared to the Prophet Muhammad and revealed to him the Koran – the Islamic holy book. During the month, Muslims do not eat and drink from sunrise to sunset. They also must concentrate on being selfless, and resist gossiping, lying, and fighting. ‘We also aren’t allowed to travel – so it was a good time for that, since we can’t travel at the moment anyway,” Mr Mohsemi said. Sunday is the start of Eid al-Fitr in the Muslim calendar, a three-day celebration of prayer, feasting, exchanging gifts, and spending time together. “Last year and the year before that we got together in the park – but this year we’ll do it by WhatsApp,” he said. “I think our community has been much more creative than in the past. We have video calls with up to 20 people – which is really interesting.” He said his community meets every Saturday, but stopped three weeks before the lockdowns officially began. “Lots of people heard about Iran and China, and people asked, ‘Can you please cancel the meeting?’ he said. “I think we can be proud of that.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/EH94Z6AwR5shPw9vaLVLum/8be03306-754c-4dbc-bebc-d1ef22aab729.jpg/r456_455_4645_2822_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Source link

admin

Related News

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teenage boys are arrested over the alleged stabbing murder of a 39-year-old man inside his Sydney home Man, 39, allegedly stabbed to death during

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Hilarious real estate listing featuring Bigfoot doing yoga, baking cookies and taking a Zoom call inside a $1M California home goes viral A $999,000 home in

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious homemade ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker A clever woman has revealed how she made ice

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for ‘ugly’ road safety barrier installed outside his home after four kids were ‘killed by a drunk driver’ to be taken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *