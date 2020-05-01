Ana De Armas Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Ben Affleck’s Arms Wrapped Around Her — Pics

They’re ‘Instagram official’! Ana de Armas had the best 32nd birthday ever with boyfriend Ben Affleck by her side.



Ana de Armas is one lucky gal! The Cuban-born actress celebrated her 32nd birthday with boyfriend Ben Affleck, 47, and shared the cutest photos on Thursday, April 30. “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year,” she captioned the multi-photo post. The couple looked so in love as they smiled and posed for a scenic selfie, followed by a second of them cuddling as they took in the gorgeous sunset. While she didn’t tag a location, the photos appeared to be snapped in beautiful Joshua Tree, California, only two hours from where they’ve been quarantined in Los Angeles.

Ben went all out for his leading lady — who is a Taurus — with a decked out chocolate cake and birthday decor! Ana was overcome with joy as she excitedly looked at the delicious dessert — which featured the numbers “32” — while sporting a festive white ‘Happy Birthday’ crown! Other photos revealed an Insta-worthy gold set of balloons with her age, and along with a cute pink-haired mermaid.

Ana was seemingly sporting a new piece of jewelry in the photos: the diamond-paved LOVE bracelet by Cartier, which was on her right wrist. The luxe item, which has to be locked on the arm with a mini-screwdriver, retails for a whopping $40,000. The bracelet doesn’t appear in any of her previous Instagram or recent paparazzi photos, suggesting it may have been a very special birthday gift! “Ben is very romantic and generous…No doubt she will get some jewelry, a pair of earrings or something,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on April 22. “He’s classy and classic when it comes to giving gifts…he’s crazy about Ana and going to go the extra mile for her birthday,” they also added. The iconic bracelet, which was designed for Cartier by Aldo Cipullo in 1969, definitely fits the bill — and Ben is no stranger to dropping money on pricey jewelry (read: Jennifer Lopez‘s $2.5 million Harry Winston engagement ring).

The Golden Globe nominee stunned in the make-up free photos, opting to keep her brunette locks simple and straight! Ana rocked a beige colored t-shirt for the sunny weather, along with a straight-cut denim pant, black hiking boots and layered gold necklaces!