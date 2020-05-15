Ana de Armas Goes for a Solo Stroll With Her Dog Amid Quarantine in LA

Ana de Armas is getting some fresh air.

The 32-year-old actress was spotted speaking on her phone while walking her dog on Friday (May 15) in Venice, Calif.

Ana was seen wearing a protective mask while out on her afternoon stroll amid the global health crisis.

She recently appeared in a brand new music video kissing her boyfriend Ben Affleck. The video features 113 couples from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Argentina, the United States and many more countries. Watch it here!

If you missed it, it appears as if Ben and Ana have taken a big step in their relationship by getting matching heart necklaces that fit together!

The couple has been together for just a couple months now after working together on the upcoming thriller Deep Water. Their relationship was first revealed to the world after they were spotted on vacation together in Havana in early March.