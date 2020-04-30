Ana de Armas Shares Photos from Birthday Celebrations with Ben Affleck!





Ana de Armas is celebrating her 32nd birthday TODAY (April 30) and she has boyfriend Ben Affleck by her side!

It looks like the couple is isolating in the desert for Ana‘s birthday and she shared a bunch of photos from their day.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈,” Ana captioned the slideshow on Instagram.

The home that Ben, 47, and Ana are staying in was filled with balloons for the special occasion and she was treated to a chocolate cake that looked delicious.

In one photo, Ben can be seen going shirtless while Ana wraps her arms around him as they look out into the distance from their deck.

Earlier in the week, the couple was spotted by the paparazzi while taking their dogs for a walk around Ben‘s Brentwood neighborhood.

