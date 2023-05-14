Anambra ICT Agency Boss Lauds Soludo on Digital Strides – TechEconomy

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has demonstrated his commitment to his vision for a digitally sound state with the recent flag-off of the Phase-1 distribution of computers worth over a hundred million naira to civil servants and political appointees of the state.

These modern and state-of-the-art laptops and computers were purchased by the State government following the result of a baseline survey on the availability of work tools to State Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

The discovery exposed a dire shortage of work tools to the workforce in the State.

Speaking at the event which took place at the SSG Conference Hall, Awka, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, who represented Governor Soludo, said that the government is passionate about efficient and effective service delivery.

He added that “E-Government is here and we are happy to be championing this noble cause.” The digital stride showcased is a continuation of a journey that began three years ago under the previous administration, which necessitated the establishment of the State ICT Agency to further drive digital advancements in the state.

Barr. Theodora Igwegbe, the Head of Service who was also present at the event, commended Governor Soludo for spearheading and providing the opportunity to transition to E-service as contained in the new public service rule.

She emphasized the opportunities that abound for civil servants as they commence work with the digital tools, including streamlining of work processes, time management, automation of routine tasks, faster and more responsive service delivery, transparency and overall efficiency.

Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), the Anambra State ICT Agency MD/CEO, under whose domain the entire event was organized,in his opening remarks applauded Governor Soludo for approving the purchase of 200 latest generation and state-of-the-art computers worth over a hundred million naira for distribution to the State MDAs.

Attendees

He described the Governor’s action as a clear confirmation of his resolve to digitize work processes in Anambra and firmly establish e-governance in the State.

“Government all over the world rely heavily on technology to advance their work and Anambra as an ‘A’ state must not fall behind” CFA added

With the digital strides being made in Anambra, it is evident that Governor Soludo’s vision for a digitally sound state is gradually becoming a reality.

The Anambra State ICT Agency is keeping up with its mandate and playing a crucial role in driving this transformation.

Also, civil servants are being encouraged to leverage on these digital tools to enhance efficiency and further develop themselves at every opportunity that presents itself.

Some purported challenges such as security of the computers, effective skill and training for the civil servants, protection of sensitive data, and other related concerns raised by the Head of Service have been taken into consideration and adequate remediation have been proffered, some of which have been provided in the Policy Document which civil servants are encouraged to be abreast with.

The Anambra State Government is committed to this lofty initiative and is determined to make the state a digital hub for all kinds of technological advancements with the empowerment of the State ICT Agency.

“Plans are in top gear to transform the government house as we know it now into a Silicon Valley, a hub for all kinds technological advancements in the state such that within two years from now, Anambra State must have overtaken other states digitally with the civil service is at the center of it”.

The ICT Boss also revealed that following the distribution of the PCs, to further enhance productivity, high-speed internet access would be made available across all the MDAs in no distant time. “These and more I cannot mention are part of the fast paced and blossoming digital strides of Governor Soludo” he said.

This is a call to well-meaning Ndi Anambra across the globe to approach the ICT Agency with proposals for partnership with the State Government’s vision for a smart mega State.







Advertisements







