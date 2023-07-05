Anambra ICT Agency Moves to Generate Data for Soludo’s Health, Social Services Agenda – TechEconomy







Advertisements

Advertisements







Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State ICT Agency, was in Lagos State recently on a visit to Engr. Mrs. Ibilola Olufolake Kasunmu, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology.

The visit is one of the strategic alliances the Anambra State ICT Agency is exploring to achieve the realization of reliable data for the successful implementation of laudable initiatives of Mr Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as contained in his People’s Manifesto.

Mr Governor’s Manifesto embodies significant innovations that speak to leveraging modern, secure, and transparent technology (Blockchain) to maintain health data and the expansion of the social investment database of poor and vulnerable households, both of which require a reliable and efficient identity system to be impactful.

Present at the strategic session were the Anambra State ICT Agency boss, Agbata, the Lagos Ministry of Science and Technology Permanent Secretary, Engr Kasunmu, who was former General Manager of LASRRA and Olutayo Oni, the Regional Sales Manager, Idemia Identity and Security France, the Biometric Solutions Provider to LASRRA.

Others were Jide Agbaje, the CEO, Identiko Integrated Solutions Ltd, the Systems Integrators LASRRA 2.0 and Mr. Akin Kehinde. Project Coordinator & Program Manager to LASRRA.

According to the MD/CEO, Anambra ICT Agency, Agbata, the quest to give expression to Mr Governor’s promises as contained in the People’s Manifesto, propelled his agency to pilot the Solution E-ID Card system which was launched a few weeks ago.

“The launch of the Solution E-ID Card System has profoundly accelerated our progress towards achieving a secure, verifiable database of Anambra residents.

“Consequently, the working visit to the Lagos State Ministry of Science and technology, Permanent Secretary, whose office directly oversees the Lagos State Residents ID Card initiative, reinforced the necessity of having a reliable identity system.

“Most importantly, the exchange of ideas revealed an alignment of strategy, that is, making the Solution E-ID card smart and sophisticated, by configuring it as a combination of both digital and physical variations, as in the case of Lagos and Edo.

“The pursuit and eventual fulfillment of this pivotal policy that empowers the state with requisite data, for proper planning and implementation of strategic initiatives, with positive angles to the well-being of Anambra people, is indeed evident to the transformational leadership Mr. Governor is bringing in Anambra State,” Agbata opined.







Advertisements







Advertisements







