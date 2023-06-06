Anambra State Government Launches ‘Solution e-ID Card’ for its Employees – TechEconomy







Professor Charles Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State, has launched the ‘Solution Electronic Identification Card’ for civil servants and other government employees of the state.

The function which took place at the Head of Service (HOS), Conference Hall, Awka featured a demo-presentation of the State E-ID card which is christened, ‘Solution E-ID card’.

Theodora Igwegbe, the HOS, on behalf of the Governor declared the event open and stressed on the reason for the implementation of the initiative saying that it has become necessary for efficient and transparent governance.

According to her, an essential aspect of the transformation is the adoption of the E-Identification scheme, which provides secure and reliable verification of individuals’ identities with improved efficiency devoid of bureaucratic processes.

“Traditional identification methods reliance on physical documents and manual verification are time-consuming and prone to errors.

“By adopting an E-Identification scheme, Anambra State Civil Servants can streamline their interactions with various government agencies, eliminating repetitive paperwork bureaucratic delays”.

Civil servants can now focus on their core responsibilities, ultimately enhancing productivity across board; the implementation of an E-Identification scheme significantly strengthens the security measures surrounding civil service operations.

“This will enable the tracking and monitoring of activities performed by civil servants, and it will considerably enhance service delivery for the Civil service.’’

She added that challenges with data security, infrastructure readiness, and digital literacy would be adequately addressed in due time as the state is in the process of rolling out programmes on cyber security measures.

“This will also make provision for appropriate infrastructure such as optic fiber internet connectivity, public Wi-Fi beginning with the secretariat complex, and capacity-building programmes to enhance digital literacy among civil servants.”

Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO, Anambra ICT Agency, in his remarks, described the ‘Solution E-ID card’ as a robust and limitless system.

He applauded the ingenuity of some final year students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, who as a result of their internship with the ICT Agency are according to him, integral to the development of the ‘Solution E-ID Cards’.

“The entire feat was achieved from the Agency’s strong determination to give Mr. Governor 100 percent support in actualizing his vision of ‘Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere.’’

‘CFA’ as he is popularly called said, “the ‘Solution E-ID card’ was made possible through collaboration between the State Government and Academia riding on the Agency’s Solution Internship Programme that was launched earlier in the year.

This is a proof of the state government’s willingness to work with anyone genuinely interested in contributing to the transformation of Anambra State through technology.

Mr. Agbata appreciated the efforts of Mr. Governor to promote access to technology in all areas of the public sector, adding that the overall positive impact that this initiative will have on Ndi Anambra in general is limitless.

“The era of fake government employees is gone for good; for the

first time in the history of Anambra state, civil servants and all other Government Employees can now easily identify themselves on the go while government and citizens can equally identify them with ease.

“Salient features of the ‘Solution E-ID Card’ include, but are not limited to QR-Code for verification, Implementation of Access Levels, and query feedback mechanism for data and privacy protection.’’

He added that the soon to be established State Public Wi-Fi would enhance access to the internet, “civil servants will no longer have to depend on their personal data to carry out official duties or lose productive work hours seeking internet access in public cyber cafes’’.

The Commissioner for Industry, Mr. Christian Udechukwu, described the initiative as cutting edge. “One that will provide lots of possibilities on the go via mobile phones.

“This is a game changer for identity management in the state, one that sets the Anambra workforce ahead of their counterparts in other states in Nigeria while setting them at par with their global counterparts’’.

He thanked Gov. Soludo for keeping up with the digital transformation pace and consistently driving positive technological change for Ndi Anambra through the state ICT Agency.

He added that with the ‘Solution E-ID card’, impersonation would be eliminated and service delivery would become seamless.

The event also played host to the Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Mr. Don Onyenji, some Permanent Secretaries, and some high-ranking management personnel of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, as well as the state Civil Servants.

