Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu volunteer to help daily wage workers amid Covid-19 lockdown

Bollywood actors and celebs have teamed up to help those less privileged as India is in lockdown due to coronavirus lockdown. Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday have offered monetary help while Kamal Hassan raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative, ‘I Stand With Humanity’, has been started by the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian film and television industry has lent its support to provide families of daily wage workers with essential food supplies.

Championing the initiative, Ayushmann tweeted, “This is a truly noble initiative. I vow to support this & contribute. India & Indians are under threat & each one of us have the power to make a difference. Lets support and care for each other as much as we can in this time of crisis.”

This is a truly noble initiative. I vow to support this & contribute. India & Indians are under threat & each one of us have the power to make a difference. Lets support and care for each other as much as we can in this time of crisis. https://t.co/sMEIVi1LjM #Istandwithhumanity pic.twitter.com/D8y5Ww2YXq — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 25, 2020

Ananya Panday also said in an interview that she would donate for the cause. “I will make my contribution to the relief fund that has been set up by the Guild.”

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani supporting the initiative said: “Let’s take care of the daily wage earners. Film fraternity has come together to help wholeheartedly. I pledge to contribute & support this initiative.”

“I pledge to contribute and support this initiative! This is a situation that needs all our help, love, care and support,” director Karan Johar posted on Twitter.

Taapsee Pannu tweeted that people must come forward to help the daily wage workers. “This one for the daily wage workers. Because we need to do our bit for the ones who work with/for us. If not corona, lack of basic food might take them down. Let’s help them to get through this,” Pannu wrote on Twitter.

If not corona , lack of basic food might take them down. Let’s help them to get through this. pic.twitter.com/kNexQyuJ1w — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 26, 2020

Lara Dutta mentioned that she was happy to contribute for the cause and encouraged everyone to support it while staying safe at home. Veteran actors Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff also said that they whole heartedly support the initiative. Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar also pledged their support.

Kamal Hassan also expressed his concerns over the livelihood of daily wage workers. “The government should think about where will the daily wagers go to fill their stomach during the 21 days lockdown and do not ignore their plight. This is not the time to help only the rich industrialists; small and medium industries have always saved our economy. Those who ignore them will lose their positions. This is history,” he wrote in Tamil.

உயிர் காக்க 21 நாட்கள் உள்ளிருக்க சொல்லும் நேரத்தில்,அணிசேரா தொழிலாளர்கள் எங்ஙனம் பசியாறுவர் என்பதையும் கவனத்தில் கொள்க. பெருமுதலாளிகளுக்கு மட்டும் உதவும் நேரம் இதுவல்ல. இந்திய நிதிநிலையை என்றும் காத்தவன் சிறுதொழில் செய்பவனே. அவனை உதாசீனித்தவர் பதவி இழப்பர். இது சரித்திரம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 24, 2020

Urging people to stay inside their houses for everyone’s safety, Radhika Apte had also said recently, “I will advise people to stay at home and try to feel grateful for what they have as there are lots of people, who are in a bad place at the moment, like the daily wage workers and so many. Try to make people aware of the situation and if you have domestic help or workers, if you can keep (them) on payroll, it will be extremely wise to do that,” she added.

(With Agency inputs)

