Ananya Panday is quite ‘fida’ over her Fighter co-star Vijay Deverakonda – read deets | Bollywood Life

One of the recent fresh pairings that grabbed a lot of attention is that of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. The two are coming together for Fighter. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. In a recent interview, Ananya Panday was asked about Vijay Deverakonda. She said she was very happy to work with him. Ananya said he was a very humble man despite the success he has seen in his short career. It seems Vijay behaved with her in a very kind manner. She said she was quite fida over him. The film, Fighter is based on the life of a boxer. It will release in Hindi and Telugu. She said, “I have yet to meet someone so grounded and humble despite being such a huge star. He is kind and soft-spoken.” Also Read – ‘Love you guys so much,’ says Ananya Panday as she crosses 10 million Instagram followers

Fighter was announced just after the release of World Famous Lover. Jagannadh gave Ananya a warm welcome to the Telugu flm industry. He wrote on Twitter, “Jagannadh took to Twitter to welcome Ananya and wrote, “Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture (sic)” Ananya Panday’s mentor Karan Johar is jointly producing it with Puri Jagannadh’s Puri Connections. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana reveals that she was a drug addict, Swara Bhasker opens up on her past relationship

Puri Jagannadh had also congratulated Ananya on her win at an awards ceremony. The rapport between Vijay and Ananya seems to be quite good. They have already completed a 40-day schedule in Mumbai. Now, the shoot has halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ananya Panday will also be seen in Kaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Also Read – Ananya Panday’s fan pays her a tribute using a portrait made of Rubik’s cube — watch video

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.