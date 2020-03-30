Ananya Panday’s fan pays her a tribute using a portrait made of Rubik’s cube — watch video | Bollywood Life

Ananya Panday is one popular actress. Just two films old, Ananya has garnered a decent fan-following in the country. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday and designer Bhavana Panday, Ananya made her Bollywood debut last year in May with Student of the Year 2. The Punit Malhotra directorial also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Ananya’s next film was Pati Patni Aur Woh that also starred Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Fans love Ananya and her free-spirited characters in both her films. Also Read – Are Khaali Peeli costars, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, the new lovebirds of Bollywood?

A fan of Ananya has given her a tribute by making a life-size portrait of her picture using Rubik’s cube. The Rubik’s cube artist Sumeet Dwibedy from Deogarh, Odisha posted a video of himself while making Ananya Panday’s portrait. And the video is going viral as of now. In case you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the video: Also Read – Siddhant Chaturvedi on his nepotism remark on Ananya Panday: It was not meant to be taken like that

And here the picture from which the cube portrait is inspired:

That’s amazing, right? We think so too. Apart from Ananya, Sumeet has also made portraits of Kabir Singh duo, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Joker aka Joaquin Phoenix, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Darshan Raval, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani to name a few.

Meanwhile, at the start of the year, Ananya Panday was trolled on her remarks for nepotism in the industry. During a roundtable conference with new, young and emerging talents like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Abhimanyu Dassani, Tara Sutaria, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Saloni Batra and Vishal Jethwa.

She had said, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on ‘Koffee With Karan’. So, it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

