Anasuya Bharadwaj, one of Tollywood’s hottest actresses, reveals when she’ll wear a bikini on screen | Bollywood Life

For all intents and purposes, Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of Telugu cinema’s hottest ever ladies to grace the silver screen. And she doesn’t shy away from displaying her oomph on the small screen, too. Anasuya is a well-known face on the TV circuit, especially for her stint as an anchor, and even in that role, the actress/host never fails to raise the temperature with her ultra-glamorous sarees, low-cut blouses and overall sensuous aura. In fact, in one of hers as well as Tollywood’s biggest hits, Rangasthalam, it was as much her hot person as a village belle that stole the show as did Ram Charan’s performance and the film’s entertaining moments. It wouldn’t even be a stretch to say that she outshone one of South cinema’s biggest, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Akkineni, with her sizzle and sass. Also Read – This video of popular Telugu host-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is going viral – here’s why

However, the one thing that Anasuya Bharadwaj has never done is wear a bikini on screen despite making her fans’ imagination run wild even without ever having to don one. And that has been the question on the tip of everyone’s tongues: When will the lady don the two-piece or at least a monokini for that matter, given how she doesn’t ever shy away from pushing the envelope and flaunting skin on screen. Well, the actress has finally addressed the burning question in a recent interview a leading portal where she said that she doesn’t feel that she has a body suited to flaunting a bikini for all the world to see.

That doesn’t mean she’s ruled out the possibility of ever wearing one, adding that she doesn’t mind slipping into a two-piece swimwear on screen, but insists that prior to that she needs to shed her extra ponds and attain that bikini bod through a rigorous work-out regime. Well, fingers crossed that she does.

