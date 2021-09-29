Latest News
Ancient Mesopotamian cuneiform tablets could be decoded by an AI
A deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) model can predict missing words, fragments and sentences from cuneiform tablets that are up to 4500 years old.
Clay tablets inscribed with text written in the Akkadian language are key tools for understanding the cultures that existed in and around Mesopotamia – centred on present day Iraq – between 2500 BC and 100 AD. But the tablets’ age means many are damaged, with key sections of text missing. …
