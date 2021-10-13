And the Google Pixel 6 smartphone leaks keep on coming

The official Pixel 6 full unveiling isn’t until Oct. 19, but thanks to yet another leak fans of the Google smartphone can get a sneak peek at what’s in store now.

First spotted by Evan Blass, it seems that the website Carphone Warehouse mistakenly published — then pulled — pages of info on both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Thankfully for those eager to get their eyes on the phones, the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine exists and someone was kind enough to save both the pages.

The archived Pixel 6 page goes into great detail, bragging about the phone’s “all-day adaptive battery,” “brand new cameras,” and “five years of [security] updates.”

“The brand new 50-megapixel camera has bigger sensors to help you capture more colour, more detail and 150% more light than Pixel 5,” explains the now-deleted page. “And with the ultrawide lens on the back, get even more of your world in the shot.”

There’s also something fun called “Extreme Battery Saver,” which Google says can make your battery “last up to 48 hours.”

The archived Pixel 6 Pro page likewise has tons of specific detail about the unreleased smartphone. It brags about the “most advanced Pixel camera ever” and lists features like a “50MP wide lens,” a “48MP telephoto lens,” and a “12MP ultrawide lens.”

“The new, larger main sensor captures the most light ever in a Pixel, for finer detail and richer colour, plus faster, more accurate Night Sight photos,” continues the also now-deleted page.

And yes, there’s battery talk.

“Pixel’s battery allocates power to the apps that you use most to last beyond 24 hours, even on 5G,” it promises. “Charges up to 50% in just 30 minutes.”

SEE ALSO: Leaked Pixel 6 Pro video shows what looks like the entire assembly process

So yeah, you may have to wait until Oct. 19 to purchase the latest Pixel, but with the torrent of leaks you definitely don’t need to wait until then to make up your mind about whether or not you should.