Anderson Cooper & Ex Benjamin Maisani Are Back Together!

Anderson Cooper and his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani are reportedly back together as a couple!

The 52-year-old CNN anchor started dating Benjamin, 47, back in 2009 and they were together for nine years.

Anderson confirmed his split from Benjamin back in March 2018, saying that they had “separated as boyfriends some time ago.”

Just last night, Anderson announced that he has become a father for the first time after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate… and now we’ve learned that he got back together with Benjamin recently!

“Anderson has reconciled with Ben,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They very quietly got back together and are planning ahead. Ben is selling one of his clubs and cutting back on how much he does at night so he can spend more time at home with Anderson and the baby.”

